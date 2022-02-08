IRCTC Q3 profit jumps over two-fold to ₹208 cr, declares interim dividend1 min read . Updated: 08 Feb 2022, 04:28 PM IST
- Revenue from operations has also soared 141% to ₹540 crore for the December quarter
|
Listen to this article
IRCTC, the catering and tourism arm of Indian Railways on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹208 crore for the December quarter, up 166% from ₹78 crore reported in the last year period.
Revenue from operations has also soared 141% to ₹540 crore for the December quarter as against ₹224 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.
The company's board has declared an interim Dividend of ₹2 per share each for the financial year 2021-22.
On Tuesday, IRCTC shares rose 0.38% to close at ₹838.75 apiece on NSE.
The board has fixed Friday, 18 February, as record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend of the financial year 2021-22.
Segment wise, revenue from catering services surged by 117% to ₹104 crore during the third quarter under review. The same was ₹48 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.
The revenues from internet ticketing business have also more than doubled, rising 118% to ₹312 crore in the December quarter as compared to ₹143 crore in the year ago period.
Meanwhile, tourism segment revenues zoomed by a massive 353% to ₹68 crore in the third quarter. The same was a meagre ₹15 crore in the December quarter of last year.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!