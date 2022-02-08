OPEN APP
Home / Companies / Company Results /  IRCTC Q3 profit jumps over two-fold to 208 cr, declares interim dividend
Listen to this article

IRCTC, the catering and tourism arm of Indian Railways on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of 208 crore for the December quarter, up 166% from 78 crore reported in the last year period.

Revenue from operations has also soared 141% to 540 crore for the December quarter as against 224 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

The company's board has declared an interim Dividend of 2 per share each for the financial year 2021-22.

On Tuesday, IRCTC shares rose 0.38% to close at 838.75 apiece on NSE.

The board has fixed Friday, 18 February, as record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend of the financial year 2021-22.

Segment wise, revenue from catering services surged by 117% to 104 crore during the third quarter under review. The same was 48 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

The revenues from internet ticketing business have also more than doubled, rising 118% to 312 crore in the December quarter as compared to 143 crore in the year ago period.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Meanwhile, tourism segment revenues zoomed by a massive 353% to 68 crore in the third quarter. The same was a meagre 15 crore in the December quarter of last year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout