IRCTC Q1 Results: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the online railway ticket-booking services provider, is scheduled to announce its Q1 results today. The company, which also provides food services onboard trains, is expected to see decent growth in earnings for the April-June of FY24. IRCTC Q1 net profit may rise by 6.7%, while revenue in Q1FY24 is expected to rise by 9.3% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. Stay tuned to our IRCTC Q1 Results Live Blog for latest details on IRCTC Q1 results 2023.

IRCTC Q1 Results Live: Ticketing volumes likely to be at 100 million IRCTC's ticketing volumes are expected to be at 100 million for the quarter ended June 2023, with convenience fee income of ₹1.9 billion, as per estimates by brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher.

IRCTC Q1 Results Live: Operating profit may rise 5% YoY, margins to contract IRCTC's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), which is operating profit, during Q1FY24 is expected to rise by 4.9% to ₹336.7 crore from ₹320.9 crore, YoY, according to analysts' estimates. EBITDA margin during the quarter may decline by 150 basis points (bps) to 36.1% from 37.6% in the year-ago quarter.

IRCTC Q1 Results Live: Topline growth seen at 9.3% YoY IRCTC is likely to report a topline, or revenue, of ₹932.2 crore in the quarter ending June 2023, witnessing a growth of 9.3% from ₹853.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year, by catering and tourism business. However, on a sequential basis, IRCTC's Q1 revenue is expected to fall by 3.4% from ₹965 crore in the March quarter.

IRCTC Q1 Results Live: IRCTC shares gain ahead of Q1 results IRCTC share price traded higher ahead of the release of Q1 results 2023 today. IRCTC stock price gained as much as 0.72 to ₹647.90 apiece on the BSE. On Tuesday, IRCTC shares ended at ₹643.25 apiece.

IRCTC Q1 Results Live: Net profit likely to rise 6.7% YoY to ₹262 crore IRCTC's net profit in the quarter ended June 2023 is expected to rise 6.7% to ₹262 crore from ₹246 crore in the same quarter last year.