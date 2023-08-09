IRCTC Q1 Results Live: Ticketing volumes likely to be at 100 million IRCTC’s ticketing volumes are expected to be at 100 million for the quarter ended June 2023, with convenience fee income of ₹1.9 billion, as per estimates by brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher.

IRCTC Q1 Results Live: Operating profit may rise 5% YoY, margins to contract IRCTC’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), which is operating profit, during Q1FY24 is expected to rise by 4.9% to ₹336.7 crore from ₹320.9 crore, YoY, according to analysts’ estimates. EBITDA margin during the quarter may decline by 150 basis points (bps) to 36.1% from 37.6% in the year-ago quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IRCTC Q1 Results Live: Topline growth seen at 9.3% YoY IRCTC is likely to report a topline, or revenue, of ₹932.2 crore in the quarter ending June 2023, witnessing a growth of 9.3% from ₹853.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year, by catering and tourism business. However, on a sequential basis, IRCTC’s Q1 revenue is expected to fall by 3.4% from ₹965 crore in the March quarter.

IRCTC Q1 Results Live: IRCTC shares gain ahead of Q1 results IRCTC share price traded higher ahead of the release of Q1 results 2023 today. IRCTC stock price gained as much as 0.72 to ₹647.90 apiece on the BSE. On Tuesday, IRCTC shares ended at ₹643.25 apiece. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}