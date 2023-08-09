IRCTC Q1 results: Profit dips 5% to ₹232 crore, revenue rises by 17%1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 05:09 PM IST
Indian Railways catering services provider, IRCTC, reported a 5% decline in profit for Q1 of the current financial year
Indian Railways catering services provider, IRCTC has announced the results for the first quarter of the current financial year. The profit stood at ₹232.22 crore with a decline of 5% on an year-on-year(YoY) basis. The company's profit in thefourt quarter of the last financial year was at was ₹279 crore.