IRCTC Q2 Results: Net profit rises 30% to ₹294 crore, revenue up 23% YoY, dividend declared
IRCTC Q2 Results: The Indian Railways' e-ticketing arm's revenue from operations in the second quarter of current fiscal stood at ₹995.3 crore, compared to ₹805.8 crore in the year-ago period.
IRCTC Q2 Results: IRCTC announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) on Tuesday, November 7, reporting a rise of 30.4 per cent in net profit at ₹294.7 crore, compared to ₹226 crore in the corresponding period last year.
