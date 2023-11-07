IRCTC Q2 Results: IRCTC announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) on Tuesday, November 7, reporting a rise of 30.4 per cent in net profit at ₹294.7 crore, compared to ₹226 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The Indian Railways' e-ticketing arm's revenue from operations in the second quarter of current fiscal stood at ₹995.3 crore, registering a growth of 23.5 per cent, compared to ₹805.8 crore in the year-ago period.

On the operating front, the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) in the September quarter came in at ₹366.5 crore, registering a growth of 20.2 per cent, compared to ₹304.9 crore in the same period last year.

EBITDA margin stood at 36.8 per cent in the quarter-under-review, compared to 37.8 per cent in the year-ago period. IRCTC's internet ticketing revenue rose marginally at 0.1 per cent at ₹327.5 crore, compared to ₹300.3 crore in the year-ago period.

The catering segment, which is the second-largest revenue contributor, witnessed a 29 per cent rise in sales at ₹431.5 crore in the September quarter. The sales for the tourism segment jumped 39 per cent to ₹96.55 crore in the reported quarter.

The company's board has also approved the formation of a wholly-owned subsidiary (WOS) for IRCTC I-Pay business, subject to the approval of registrar of companies and other appropriate authorities.

The company's board has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.50 per equity share of face value of ₹2 each for the financial year 2023-24. This is 125 per cent of the paid-up share capital amounting to ₹160 crore. The board fixed November 17, 2023 as the record date for the payment of the dividend.

Ahead of the announcement of Q2FY24 results, shares of IRCTC settled 1.41 per cent higher at ₹680.85 apiece on the BSE.

