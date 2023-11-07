Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  IRCTC Q2 Results: Net profit rises 30% to 294 crore, revenue up 23% YoY, dividend declared

IRCTC Q2 Results: Net profit rises 30% to 294 crore, revenue up 23% YoY, dividend declared

Nikita Prasad

  • IRCTC Q2 Results: The Indian Railways' e-ticketing arm's revenue from operations in the second quarter of current fiscal stood at 995.3 crore, compared to 805.8 crore in the year-ago period.

IRCTC reported a net profit of 294 crore

IRCTC Q2 Results: IRCTC announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) on Tuesday, November 7, reporting a rise of 30.4 per cent in net profit at 294.7 crore, compared to 226 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The Indian Railways' e-ticketing arm's revenue from operations in the second quarter of current fiscal stood at 995.3 crore, registering a growth of 23.5 per cent, compared to 805.8 crore in the year-ago period.

On the operating front, the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) in the September quarter came in at 366.5 crore, registering a growth of 20.2 per cent, compared to 304.9 crore in the same period last year.

EBITDA margin stood at 36.8 per cent in the quarter-under-review, compared to 37.8 per cent in the year-ago period. IRCTC's internet ticketing revenue rose marginally at 0.1 per cent at 327.5 crore, compared to 300.3 crore in the year-ago period.

The catering segment, which is the second-largest revenue contributor, witnessed a 29 per cent rise in sales at 431.5 crore in the September quarter. The sales for the tourism segment jumped 39 per cent to 96.55 crore in the reported quarter.

The company's board has also approved the formation of a wholly-owned subsidiary (WOS) for IRCTC I-Pay business, subject to the approval of registrar of companies and other appropriate authorities.

The company's board has declared an interim dividend of 2.50 per equity share of face value of 2 each for the financial year 2023-24. This is 125 per cent of the paid-up share capital amounting to 160 crore. The board fixed November 17, 2023 as the record date for the payment of the dividend.

Ahead of the announcement of Q2FY24 results, shares of IRCTC settled 1.41 per cent higher at 680.85 apiece on the BSE.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Updated: 07 Nov 2023, 04:21 PM IST
