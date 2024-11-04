IRCTC Q2 Results: Net profit rises 4.47% YoY to ₹307.8 crore; interim dividend of ₹4 per share declared

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) announced its July to September quarter results on Monday, November 4. The company recorded a 4.47 per cent ₹307.86 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25, compared to ₹294.67 crore in the same quarter the previous year, according to the BSE filing.

IRCTC shares closed 1.89 per cent lower at ₹816.20 after Monday's trading session, compared to ₹831.95 at Friday's market close. The company released its second-quarter results after market operating hours on Monday.

The Indian Railway catering operator's revenue from operations rose 7.2 per cent to ₹1,063.99 crore in the July to September quarter, compared to ₹992.40 crore in the same period the previous year.

Segment Revenue The company's Catering services and Internet Ticketing segments grew significantly in the second quarter compared to the same period the previous year, while the Tourism segment failed to deliver returns.

Revenues from the catering services surged 11.68 per cent to ₹481.95 crore, compared to ₹431.52 crore a year ago. Internet ticketing revenues rose 13.36 per cent to ₹370.95 crore, compared to ₹327.50 crore in the same quarter the previous year.

Revenues from the Tourism segment tanked 27.35 per cent to ₹124.44 crore, compared year-on-year with ₹158.48 crore, as per the BSE filing.

Corporate Action IRCTC has appointed a new internal auditor, the Noida-based M/s S. K. Misra & Gujrati, Chartered Accountants, for the financial year 2024-25, according to the company's BSE filing on November 4.