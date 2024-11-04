IRCTC Q2 Results: Net profit rises 4.47% YoY to ₹307.8 crore; interim dividend of ₹4 per share declared

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation's net profits for the July to September quarter rose 4.47 per cent to 307.8 crore, compared year-on-year. The company board declared an interim dividend of 4 per share. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published4 Nov 2024, 05:53 PM IST
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) announced their second-quarter results on Monday, November 4.
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) announced its July to September quarter results on Monday, November 4. The company recorded a 4.47 per cent 307.86 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25, compared to 294.67 crore in the same quarter the previous year, according to the BSE filing. 

IRCTC shares closed 1.89 per cent lower at 816.20 after Monday's trading session, compared to 831.95 at Friday's market close. The company released its second-quarter results after market operating hours on Monday. 

The Indian Railway catering operator's revenue from operations rose 7.2 per cent to 1,063.99 crore in the July to September quarter, compared to 992.40 crore in the same period the previous year. 

Segment Revenue

The company's Catering services and Internet Ticketing segments grew significantly in the second quarter compared to the same period the previous year, while the Tourism segment failed to deliver returns. 

Revenues from the catering services surged 11.68 per cent to 481.95 crore, compared to 431.52 crore a year ago. Internet ticketing revenues rose 13.36 per cent to 370.95 crore, compared to 327.50 crore in the same quarter the previous year. 

Revenues from the Tourism segment tanked 27.35 per cent to 124.44 crore, compared year-on-year with 158.48 crore, as per the BSE filing. 

Corporate Action 

IRCTC has appointed a new internal auditor, the Noida-based M/s S. K. Misra & Gujrati, Chartered Accountants, for the financial year 2024-25, according to the company's BSE filing on November 4. 

The company also announced an interim dividend of 4 per share on equity shares with the face value of 2 per share, according to the company's filing. 

 

First Published:4 Nov 2024, 05:53 PM IST
