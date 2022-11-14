IRCTC Q2 results: Net profit up 42.5% to 226 cr; revenue soars nearly 100%

For the quarter ended September 2022, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation's net profit after tax from continuing operations surged to ₹226 crore, up 42.5%. The company had reported a profit of ₹158.5 crore in the same quarter last year.
For the quarter ended September 2022, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation's net profit after tax from continuing operations surged to ₹226 crore, up 42.5%. The company had reported a profit of ₹158.5 crore in the same quarter last year.
The company's revenue from operations soared 99% on-year to ₹805.8 crore in the quarter under review as against ₹404.9 crore in Q2FY22.
During the quarter, the PSU's total expenses soared to ₹524 crore, as compared to ₹207.4 crore in the year-ago period.
Catering, which is the second-largest revenue contributor, saw its sales rise 368% on-year to ₹334 crore in the reported quarter as against ₹71.4 crore in the same quarter last year.
Sales from internet ticketing rose 13% YoY to ₹300 crore from ₹265 crore in Q2FY22.
Shares of IRCTC were up 1.50% to close at ₹759.00 on the National Stock Exchange.
