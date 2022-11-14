Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / Company Results /  IRCTC Q2 results: Net profit up 42.5% to 226 cr; revenue soars nearly 100%

IRCTC Q2 results: Net profit up 42.5% to 226 cr; revenue soars nearly 100%

1 min read . 05:14 PM ISTMeghna Sen
The IRCTC has more than 10 crore users, of which 7.5 crore are active users

  • IRCTC Q2 results: The company's revenue from operations soared 99% on-year to 805.8 crore in the quarter under review as against 404.9 crore in Q2FY22.

For the quarter ended September 2022, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation's net profit after tax from continuing operations surged to 226 crore, up 42.5%. The company had reported a profit of 158.5 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company's revenue from operations soared 99% on-year to 805.8 crore in the quarter under review as against 404.9 crore in Q2FY22.

During the quarter, the PSU's total expenses soared to 524 crore, as compared to 207.4 crore in the year-ago period.

Catering, which is the second-largest revenue contributor, saw its sales rise 368% on-year to 334 crore in the reported quarter as against 71.4 crore in the same quarter last year.

Sales from internet ticketing rose 13% YoY to 300 crore from 265 crore in Q2FY22.

Shares of IRCTC were up 1.50% to close at 759.00 on the National Stock Exchange.

Meghna Sen

Meghna Sen is a deputy chief content producer at Livemint where she tracks companies, news, markets. She has 5+ years of experience with print and online publications. Email: meghna.sen@htdigital.in
