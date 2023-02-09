IRCTC Q3 profit jumps to ₹256 cr, declares interim dividend
- The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹3.50 per share. Record date has been fixed on Wednesday, 22 February, 2023 for the purpose of payment of the said dividend for fiscal FY23
IRCTC, the tourism and ticketing arm of Indian Railways, on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹256 crore for the December quarter (Q3FY23), up 22.8% from ₹208 crore reported in the last year period.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×