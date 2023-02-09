Home / News / India /  IRCTC Q3 profit jumps to 256 cr, declares interim dividend
Back

IRCTC, the tourism and ticketing arm of Indian Railways, on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of 256 crore for the December quarter (Q3FY23), up 22.8% from 208 crore reported in the last year period.

On a sequential basis, net profit after tax rose 13% from 226 crore clocked in the September quarter (Q2FY23).

Revenue from operations has also soared 70% to 918 crore for the December quarter as against 540 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

The company's total expenses more than doubled in quarter under review, rising 121% to 607 crore as compared to 274 crore in the year-ago period.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of 3.50 per share, which is 175% of the paid-up share capital amounting to 160 crore.

The company has fixed Wednesday, 22 February, 2023 as record date for the purpose of payment of the said dividend for financial year 2022-23.

 

IRCTC has clocked a strong revenue growth from all the segments, barring the internet ticketing business. Segment-wise, the revenue from catering segment surged 275% YoY to 394 crore as against 105 crore in the December quarter of last fiscal.

Revenues from the rail neer segment rose 55% to 79 crore in the reported quarter as compared to 51 crore in the same period a year ago.

Meanwhile, the internet ticketing business reported 4% drop in revenues to 301 crore during the December quarter as against 313 crore in the year-ago period.

The tourism business recorded a solid jump of 79% YoY in revenue at 122 crore as against 68 crore in the year-ago period.

Brokerage's first cut on IRCTC Q3

Jinesh Joshi, Research Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd -- The stock currently trades at 47.5x of our FY24E EPS estimate of 13.5. We currently have a HOLD rating on the stock with a Target Price of 679.

On Tuesday, shares of IRCTC rose 0.72% to trade at 645.90 apiece on NSE.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Meghna Sen

Meghna Sen is a deputy chief content producer at Livemint where she tracks companies, markets, news. She has 5+ years of experience with online and print publications. Email: meghna.sen@htdigital.in
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x