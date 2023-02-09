IRCTC, the tourism and ticketing arm of Indian Railways, on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹256 crore for the December quarter (Q3FY23), up 22.8% from ₹208 crore reported in the last year period.

On a sequential basis, net profit after tax rose 13% from ₹226 crore clocked in the September quarter (Q2FY23).

Revenue from operations has also soared 70% to ₹918 crore for the December quarter as against ₹540 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

The company's total expenses more than doubled in quarter under review, rising 121% to ₹607 crore as compared to ₹274 crore in the year-ago period.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹3.50 per share, which is 175% of the paid-up share capital amounting to ₹160 crore.

The company has fixed Wednesday, 22 February, 2023 as record date for the purpose of payment of the said dividend for financial year 2022-23.

IRCTC has clocked a strong revenue growth from all the segments, barring the internet ticketing business. Segment-wise, the revenue from catering segment surged 275% YoY to ₹394 crore as against ₹105 crore in the December quarter of last fiscal.

Revenues from the rail neer segment rose 55% to ₹79 crore in the reported quarter as compared to ₹51 crore in the same period a year ago.

Meanwhile, the internet ticketing business reported 4% drop in revenues to ₹301 crore during the December quarter as against ₹313 crore in the year-ago period.

The tourism business recorded a solid jump of 79% YoY in revenue at ₹122 crore as against ₹68 crore in the year-ago period.

Brokerage's first cut on IRCTC Q3

Jinesh Joshi, Research Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd -- The stock currently trades at 47.5x of our FY24E EPS estimate of ₹13.5. We currently have a HOLD rating on the stock with a Target Price of ₹679.

On Tuesday, shares of IRCTC rose 0.72% to trade at ₹645.90 apiece on NSE.