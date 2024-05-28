IRCTC Q4 Results: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) announced its January-march quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24) on Tuesday, May 28, reporting a rise of two per cent in its consolidated net profit at ₹284 crore, compared to ₹279 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The Indian Railways' e-ticketing and catering arm reported a rise of 19 per cent in revenue from operations at ₹1,155 crore in the March quarter, compared to ₹965 crore in the year-ago period.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nikita Prasad Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in. Read more from this author