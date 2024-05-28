Active Stocks
Tue May 28 2024 15:59:27
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 174.85 -0.37%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,530.50 0.17%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 428.90 -0.60%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 830.90 -0.38%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,466.20 -0.37%
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  IRCTC Q4 Results: Net profit up 2% to 284 crore, revenue up 19% YoY; dividend declared
BackBack

IRCTC Q4 Results: Net profit up 2% to ₹284 crore, revenue up 19% YoY; dividend declared

Nikita Prasad

IRCTC Q4 Results: The Indian Railways' e-ticketing and catering arm revenue from operations rose 19 per cent in the March quarter.

IRCTC Q4 Results: Net profit rose around two per cent in the March quarterPremium
IRCTC Q4 Results: Net profit rose around two per cent in the March quarter

IRCTC Q4 Results: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) announced its January-march quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24) on Tuesday, May 28, reporting a rise of two per cent in its consolidated net profit at 284 crore, compared to 279 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The Indian Railways' e-ticketing and catering arm reported a rise of 19 per cent in revenue from operations at 1,155 crore in the March quarter, compared to 965 crore in the year-ago period.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 28 May 2024, 07:43 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue