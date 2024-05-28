IRCTC Q4 Results: Net profit up 2% to ₹284 crore, revenue up 19% YoY; dividend declared
IRCTC Q4 Results: The Indian Railways' e-ticketing and catering arm revenue from operations rose 19 per cent in the March quarter.
IRCTC Q4 Results: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) announced its January-march quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24) on Tuesday, May 28, reporting a rise of two per cent in its consolidated net profit at ₹284 crore, compared to ₹279 crore in the corresponding period last year.