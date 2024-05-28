Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  IRCTC Q4 Results: Net profit up 2% to 284 crore, revenue up 19% YoY; dividend declared

IRCTC Q4 Results: Net profit up 2% to ₹284 crore, revenue up 19% YoY; dividend declared

Nikita Prasad

  • IRCTC Q4 Results: The Indian Railways' e-ticketing and catering arm revenue from operations rose 19 per cent in the March quarter.

IRCTC Q4 Results: Net profit rose around two per cent in the March quarter

IRCTC Q4 Results: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) announced its January-march quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24) on Tuesday, May 28, reporting a rise of two per cent in its consolidated net profit at 284 crore, compared to 279 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The Indian Railways' e-ticketing and catering arm reported a rise of 19 per cent in revenue from operations at 1,155 crore in the March quarter, compared to 965 crore in the year-ago period.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
