IREDA logs 67% growth in Q2 net profit1 min read . Updated: 12 Nov 2022, 05:57 PM IST
The PSU sanctioned loans worth ₹11,226 crore in the quarter ended September 2022, up 89% over sanctioned loans of ₹5,925 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.
New Delhi: Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), a PSU under the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) on Saturday reported a 67.14% growth in its net profit at ₹184.30 crore for the second quarter ended September 2022.