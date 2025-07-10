IREDA net profit falls 36 pc to ₹247 cr in June quarter

Subscribe

PTI
Published10 Jul 2025, 08:19 PM IST
New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) State-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency on Thursday reported a 36 per cent decline in its net profit to 247 crore in the June quarter compared to a year ago, mainly due to higher expenses.

The company had posted a net profit of 384 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2024, a BSE filing showed.

However, the revenue from operations improved to 1,947 crore during the quarter against 1,510 crore in the year-ago period.

The total expense rose to 1,655 crore in the quarter from 1,034.96 crore in the same period a year ago.

The financing cost climbed to 1,218 crore compared to 975 crore, while the impairment on financial instruments was 363 crore against the gain of 30 crore a year ago.

The net worth of the company appreciated to 12,042 crore from 9,110 crore in FY25.

Similarly, its loan book increased to 79,941 crore compared to 63,207 crore a year ago.

The company's loan sanctions grew to 11,740 crore against 9,136 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, while the loan disbursements rose to 6,980 crore from 5,325 crore.

"Our expanding loan book and net worth reflect our strategic focus and robust operations. IREDA supports India's renewable energy journey with a growing portfolio and strong performance, committed to a sustainable future through innovation and responsible finance," Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman and Managing Director of IREDA, said.

The company's primary business is to provide finance for Renewable Energy & Energy Efficiency projects and related activities carried out in India.

