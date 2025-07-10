IREDA net profit falls 36 pc to ₹247 cr in June quarter

New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) State-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency on Thursday reported a 36 per cent decline in its net profit to ₹247 crore in the June quarter compared to a year ago, mainly due to higher expenses.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹384 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2024, a BSE filing showed.

However, the revenue from operations improved to ₹1,947 crore during the quarter against ₹1,510 crore in the year-ago period.

The total expense rose to ₹1,655 crore in the quarter from ₹1,034.96 crore in the same period a year ago.

The financing cost climbed to ₹1,218 crore compared to ₹975 crore, while the impairment on financial instruments was ₹363 crore against the gain of ₹30 crore a year ago.

The net worth of the company appreciated to ₹12,042 crore from ₹9,110 crore in FY25.

Similarly, its loan book increased to ₹79,941 crore compared to ₹63,207 crore a year ago.

The company's loan sanctions grew to ₹11,740 crore against ₹9,136 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, while the loan disbursements rose to ₹6,980 crore from ₹5,325 crore.

"Our expanding loan book and net worth reflect our strategic focus and robust operations. IREDA supports India's renewable energy journey with a growing portfolio and strong performance, committed to a sustainable future through innovation and responsible finance," Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman and Managing Director of IREDA, said.

The company's primary business is to provide finance for Renewable Energy & Energy Efficiency projects and related activities carried out in India.