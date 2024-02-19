IREDA, PNB collaborate to enhance financing for renewable energy projects in India
In an attempt to boost India's clean energy ambitions, the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (IREDA) and Punjab National Bank (PNB) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on financing renewable energy projects across the country, on February 19, 2024. This partnership is aimed at streamlining and accelerating access to finance for developers in this critical sector, according to an exchange filing.