Ireda posts record PAT of 634 cr in last fiscal

Ireda posts record PAT of 634 cr in last fiscal

India, which has an installed solar power capacity of 34.6GW, is planning to increase the number to 100GW by 2022.
1 min read . 12:10 AM IST Livemint

State-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (Ireda) on Sunday reported an 83% jump in profit to 634 crore during the last financial year, the ministry of new and renewable energy said.

NEW DELHI : State-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (Ireda) on Sunday reported an 83% jump in profit to 634 crore during the last financial year, the ministry of new and renewable energy said.

Ireda logged a loan disbursement of 16,071 crore, which was the highest in the company’s history.

“Ireda reported a historic all-time high annual profit after tax (PAT) of 634 crore and profit before tax of 834 crore in FY22 in the midst of the second and third waves of covid," the ministry said.

The net worth of the company as on 31 March 2022 was 5,268 crore against 2,995 crore on 31 March 2021, up 75.89%, which includes an equity infusion of 1,500 crore on 28 March by the government, the ministry further said.

Ireda chairman and managing director Pradip Kumar Das said this would not have been possible without the support of statutory auditors, the Reserve Bank of India, and other stakeholders.

“Ireda promotes transparency, good governance, and a proactive approach to ensure that the entire value chain in its operations is happy," he said.