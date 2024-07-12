IREDA Q1 Live Updates: Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA), the renewable sector financier, will announce its Q1 results today. IREDA is expected to report strong earnings growth for the first quarter of FY25 on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. IREDA Q1 net interest income (NII) is estimated to rise more than 42% YoY, while its net profit growth is projected at 25% YoY. The net interest margin (NIM) of the non-banking financial company (NBFC) is seen expanding by 34 basis points YoY to 3.40%. The multibagger PSU stock, IREDA share price jumped over 7% to hit a record high ahead of the release of Q1 results today. Stay tuned to our IREDA Q1 results 2024 live blog for the latest updates:
IREDA Q1 Results 2024 Live: IREDA Q1 net profit is expected to jump 25% to ₹368.6 crore from ₹294.6 crore in the year-ago quarter, according to Phillip Capital estimates. The company had reported a net profit of ₹337.4 crore in the March 2024 quarter. IREDA Q1 profit growth is expected to be 9.2% sequentially.
IREDA is expected to report strong earnings growth in the quarter ended June 2024. IREDA Q1 net interest income (NII) is estimated to rise 42.4% to ₹525.5 crore from ₹369 crore in the same quarter last year. The PSU company reported NII of ₹481.4 crore in the March 2024 quarter. The sequential growth in Q1FY25 NII is expected to be 9.2%.
IREDA Q1 Results 2024 Live: IREDA share price rallied more than 7 in early trade on Friday ahead of the announcement of Q1 results today. IREDA stock price jumped as much as 7.14% to a record high of ₹303.85 per share on the BSE. IREDA shares have been on a significant uptrend for the last three straight sessions. In these three days, IREDA share price has surged from ₹240.53 to ₹303.70 apiece on the NSE, marking a substantial growth of 25%.
