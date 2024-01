IREDA Q3 Results: Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA) on Saturday reported an 67.15% year-on-year rise in its net profit for the fiscal's third quarter ended December (Q3FY24) to ₹335.54 crore. The company had reported a profit of ₹200.75 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the net profit was up 17.8%.

“This outstanding performance is attributed to consistent growth in the Loan Book and a significant reduction in Net Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) from 2.03% to 1.52% year-on-year, " said the company in an exchange filing.

(more to come)

