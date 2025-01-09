IREDA Q3 results: The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) announced its October to December quarter results on Thursday, January 9. The state-owned company's net profits rose 27 per cent to ₹425.38 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25, compared to ₹335.53 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) shares closed 3.31 per cent lower at ₹215.90 after Thursday's market session, compared to ₹223.30 at the previous market close. The company released the results after market closing hours on Thursday.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) total expenses for the third quarter rose by 33.8% to ₹1,160.78 in the financial year 2024-25, compared to ₹867.06 in the same period a year ago.