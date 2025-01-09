Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  IREDA Q3 results: Net profits rise 27% YoY to 425.35 crore; revenue up 37%

IREDA Q3 results: Net profits rise 27% YoY to ₹425.35 crore; revenue up 37%

Anubhav Mukherjee

IREDA Q3 results: State-owned IREDA announced a 27 per cent rise in net profit to 425.35 crore on January 9. The shares closed lower ahead of earnings release. 

IREDA Q3 results announced its third-quarter results on Thursday, January 9.

IREDA Q3 results: The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) announced its October to December quarter results on Thursday, January 9. The state-owned company's net profits rose 27 per cent to 425.38 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25, compared to 335.53 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

The revenue from operations rose 37 per cent to 1,654.45 crore in the October to December quarter results of the financial year 2024-25, compared to 1,208.10 crore in the same quarter the previous year.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) shares closed 3.31 per cent lower at 215.90 after Thursday's market session, compared to 223.30 at the previous market close. The company released the results after market closing hours on Thursday.

The company's total expenses for the third quarter rose by 33.8 per cent to 1,160.78 in the financial year 2024-25, compared to 867.06 in the same period a year ago.

Business Insights

The State-owned NBFC's Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) dropped to 2.68% in the third quarter of FY2025, compared to 2.90% in the same period a year ago.

The company's outstanding loan book was at 68,960 crore as of the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The outstanding loan book was at 50,580 in the same period the previous year.

State-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA's) net worth surged 21 per cent to 9,842.07 crore in the third quarter, compared to 8,134.56 crore in the same period a year ago, as per the BSE filing.

(This article has been updated to add new information)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Anubhav Mukherjee

Anubhav Mukherjee writes news about the stock market and corporates. His news coverage ranges from breaking and covering company earnings to tracking multiple sector developments, market movements, and economic data for Mint’s digital audience.
