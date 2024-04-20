IREDA Q4 results 2024: Net profit climbs to all-time high on 44.83% YoY growth, NPA below 1%. Top 5 takeaways
IREDA Q4 results 2024: The Indian PSU (Public Sector Undertaking) company Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) Ltd announced its Q4 results 2024 on Friday evening. The state-owned company declared an impressive number during the recently ended March 2024 quarter both sequentially and yearly. On account of higher income, the state-owned company reported a net profit of ₹337.37 crore in Q4FY24, logging a YoY growth of 33% against the company's net profit in Q4FY23. INDIAN'S largest pure-play green financing NBFC reported YoY growth of 44.83 percent in PAT (Profit After Tax) and climbed to an all-time high of ₹1252.23 crore. The PSU also managed to bring down its Non-Performing Asset (NPA) to 0.99% in FY 2023-24 from 1.66% in FY 2022-23.