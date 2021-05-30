IREDA registers record profit in FY 20-21 amid COVID, PBT jumps by 136%

Profit Before Tax- Rs. 570 crores as against Rs. 241 crores, up by 136% (All-time high)

Profit After Tax- Rs. 346 crores as against Rs. 215 crores (up by 61%)

Loan Disbursement- Rs. 8827 crores as against Rs. 8785 crores, (2nd highest ever)

Loan Book- Rs. 27854 crores as against Rs. 23548 crores, (Annual growth: 2nd highest ever)

Net-worth- Rs. 2995 crore as against Rs. 2521 crore, (up by 19%)

Net NPA reduction- 5.61% as against 7.18% (reduction by 22%)

On this occasion, Shri Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman & Managing Director, IREDA said that the remarkable achievements of FY 2020-21 would not have been possible without Govt. of India’s active support and guidance. He conveyed his sincere gratitude to Shri R K Singh, Hon’ble Union Minister of Power, New and Renewable Energy for his continuous guidance and facilitation. Shri Das also placed on record the gratitude of the company for the abiding support received from Secretary, MNRE, Board of Directors and Senior Officials of MNRE. The CMD lauded the dedicated team of employees of IREDA for their commitment and efforts that made the high level of results possible.