IREDA reports all-time high net profit of Rs865 crore in FY23

IREDA reports all-time high net profit of Rs865 crore in FY232 min read . 08:46 PM IST
The loan book of IREDA has grown from Rs. 33,931 crore to Rs. 47,076 crore, a growth of 39%, as on 31 March 2023
NEW DELHI :State-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) on Tuesday reported an all-time high net profit or profit after tax at ₹865 crore in 2022-23 fiscal year on lower bad loans at 1.66%.
“Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (IREDA), the largest Renewable Energy funding company in the country, has reported an all-time high annual Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs. 865 crores and Profit Before Tax (PBT) of Rs. 1,139 crores in the financial year 2022-23," the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said in a statement.
The figures represent a significant growth of 36% and 37%, respectively, over the preceding financial year 2021-22.
IREDA’s Net Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) or bad loans have reduced to 1.66% in FY23 from 3.12% in FY22, a significant reduction of 47% (in percentage terms) on year on year basis.
The Board of Directors of IREDA approved the Audited Financial Results for Financial Year 2022-23 in a meeting held today while lauding the company’s outstanding performance and continued growth.
The loan book of IREDA has grown from Rs. 33,931 crore as on 31st March 2022 to Rs. 47,076 crore as on 31 March 2023 (registering a growth of 39%).
The company has achieved an all-time high annual loan sanctions of ₹32,587 crore and disbursements of ₹21,639 crore in financial year 2022-23, registering an increase of 36% and 35%, respectively, over the FY22 loan sanctions of ₹23,921 crore and disbursements of ₹16,071 crore.
This marks the highest annual loan disbursement and sanction in the company’s history, it stated.
The net-worth of the company as on 31st March 2023 has reached to Rs. 5,935 crore as against Rs. 5,268 crore, year ending 31 March 2022 (increased by 13%).
Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman & Managing Director, IREDA, attributed the growth of the company to the trust and support of stakeholders. Das reaffirmed that IREDA stands fully committed towards achieving the prime minister’s ‘Panchamrita’ targets and to be an integral part in achieving the 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based installed capacity by 2030.
CMD, IREDA lauded the dedicated team of employees of IREDA for their commitment and relentless efforts that made the historical financial results possible. The organization’s continued focus on innovation, sustainability, and effective risk management is expected to drive its growth and success in the years to come.