IREDA loan sanctions jump 36% to ₹32,586.60 crore in FY231 min read 01 Jul 2023, 04:44 PM IST
Net profit for FY23 stood at ₹864.63 crore, a rise of 36.48% on year, while its net worth grew to ₹5,935.17 crore.
New Delhi: The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (IREDA) sanctioned loans worth a staggering ₹32,586.60 crore, an increase of 36.23% year-on-year (YoY). Loan disbursement rose 34.65% to ₹21,639.21 crore during the period. IREDA’s loan book also witnessed a surge, reaching ₹47,076 crore, representing a growth rate of 38.75% compared FY22.
