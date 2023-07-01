comScore
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  IREDA loan sanctions jump 36% to 32,586.60 crore in FY23
Back

New Delhi: The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (IREDA) sanctioned loans worth a staggering 32,586.60 crore, an increase of 36.23% year-on-year (YoY). Loan disbursement rose 34.65% to 21,639.21 crore during the period. IREDA’s loan book also witnessed a surge, reaching 47,076 crore, representing a growth rate of 38.75% compared FY22.

The metrics were announced during IREDA’s 36th Annual General Meeting (AGM), which witnessed the adoption of the annual accounts for the financial year 2022-23.

Pradip Kumar Das, chairman and managing director, IREDA, said that the organization achieved its highest-ever annual loan sanction, loan disbursement, loan book, profit, and net worth.

Net profit for FY23 stood at 864.63 crore, a rise of 36.48% on year, while its net worth grew to 5,935.17 crore.

Through monthly internal status reviews and quarterly interactions with borrowers, IREDA successfully closed or upgraded 18 non-performing project loan accounts, leading to the recovery of loans worth 202.43 crore. As a result, the organization achieved a healthy improvement in its non-performing asset ratios, with gross NPA decreasing from 5.21% in FY22 to 3.21% in FY23. The net NPA also showcased significant improvement, decreasing from 3.12% in FY22 to 1.66% in FY23.

Das reiterated IREDA’s commitment to uphold the highest standards of corporate governance, transparency, and business ethics. A public sector enterprises under Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), IREDA is engaged in the financing of renewable energy and energy efficiency projects..

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 01 Jul 2023, 04:44 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout