IREDA Q1: PSU company to announce results on July 12, check details here

IREDA Q1: In November 2023, the company went public and offered shares at 32 in its initial public offering (IPO). The stock listed at a 56.25 percent premium over the IPO issue price.

Written By Riya R Alex
First Published5 Jul 2024, 12:27 PM IST
IREDA Q1: IREDA to declare Q1 results on July 12.
IREDA Q1: IREDA to declare Q1 results on July 12.(istockphoto)

IREDA Q1: Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited will declare its Q1 results on Friday, July 12, 2024. The company has intimated the date of the board meeting and declaration of financial statement for Q2 in a stock filing on July 3, 2024.

According to SEBI norms, ‘trading window’ for company securities was  closed from July 1, till 48 hours after declaration of Q1 financial results.

Also Read | IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

In November 2023, the company went public and offered shares at 32 in its initial public offering (IPO). The stock listed at a 56.25 per cent premium over the IPO issue price. IREDA is the second public sector unit to go public after LIC.

The public sector company reported a net profit of 337.37 crore in Q4FY24, registering a YoY growth of 33%.

Q4 also marked the highest loan disbursement in the history of the company. The Loan Book of IREDA grew to 59,698.11 crore as of March 31, 2024, from 47,052.52 crore in the same quarter the previous year, a 26.81% growth.

Also Read | IREDA shares rise 7% to touch new record high; what’s behind the rally?

The company has achieved all-time high annual loan sanctions of 37,353.68 crore and disbursements of 25,089.04 crore in financial year 2023-24, registering an increase of 14.63% and 15.94% respectively, over the previous financial year loan sanctions of 32,586.60 crore and disbursements of 21,639.21 crore. 

 

Also Read | IREDA Q4 results 2024: Net profit climbs to all-time high, NPA below 1%

Recently, IREDA raised 1500 crore through issuance of bonds which was oversubscribed by 2.65 times. IREDA is a non-banking financial company focused on financing the renewable energy sector under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. 

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:5 Jul 2024, 12:27 PM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsIREDA Q1: PSU company to announce results on July 12, check details here

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

324.10
08:06 AM | 5 JUL 2024
6.75 (2.13%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

287.05
08:06 AM | 5 JUL 2024
10 (3.61%)

Tata Steel

174.55
08:06 AM | 5 JUL 2024
-1.7 (-0.96%)

HDFC Bank

1,650.00
08:06 AM | 5 JUL 2024
-76.6 (-4.44%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Yes Bank

25.87
08:02 AM | 5 JUL 2024
1.91 (7.97%)

Vardhaman Textiles

523.10
08:01 AM | 5 JUL 2024
37 (7.61%)

Kaynes Technology India

4,301.45
08:01 AM | 5 JUL 2024
292.95 (7.31%)

CG Power & Industrial Solutions

770.00
08:01 AM | 5 JUL 2024
47.6 (6.59%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,136.00177.00
    Chennai
    73,846.00175.00
    Delhi
    73,629.00-42.00
    Kolkata
    73,556.00-692.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Companies

    More From Popular in Companies
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue