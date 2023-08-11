IRFC Q1 Results: Net profit falls 6.3% on year to ₹1,556.6 crore1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 06:00 PM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC) reports 6.3% YoY fall in Q1 net profit to ₹1,556.6 crore.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC) on Friday reported an 6.3% year-on-year fall in its net profit for the fiscal's first quarter ended June (Q1FY24) to ₹1,556.6 crore. The company had reported a profit of ₹1,661.6 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, net profit was up 17.2% from ₹1,327.7 crore in Q4FY23. IRFC share price today closed 1.11% lower at ₹48.86 apiece on BSE.