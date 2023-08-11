comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 11 2023 15:54:05
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.3 0.25%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 213 -2.02%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 611.7 -1.04%
  1. HCL Technologies share price
  2. 1,171.35 3.24%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 952.4 -1.22%
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  IRFC Q1 Results: Net profit falls 6.3% on year to 1,556.6 crore
Back

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC) on Friday reported an 6.3% year-on-year fall in its net profit for the fiscal's first quarter ended June (Q1FY24) to 1,556.6 crore. The company had reported a profit of 1,661.6 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, net profit was up 17.2% from 1,327.7 crore in Q4FY23. IRFC share price today closed 1.11% lower at 48.86 apiece on BSE.

The company's total revenue from operations climbed 18.7% on year to 6,679.2 crores during the quarter ended June from 5,627.4 crore in Q1FY23. Total income rose to 6,681.0 crore in the first quarter. It stood at 5,627.5 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's total expenses for the first quarter of FY24 stood at 5,124.5 crore as compared to 3,965.9 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

As per IRFC's exchange filing, the company's operating profit margin during Q1 was down year-on year to 23.28% from 29.53 in Q1FY23.

On the technical front, as per trendlyne data, IRFC share price rose 130.7% and outperformed its sector by 104.9% in the past year.

IRFC share price has seen sharp surge in last few trading sessions and in this month it is already up by 48.63%, and the momentum remains positive, according to analysts.

Railway stocks were in focus this week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a new capital expenditure (capex) programme worth 24,470 crores to revamp 508 railway stations on Sunday.

Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, which was conceptualised earlier this year with a goal to renovate more than 1,300 stations, the redevelopment is being carried out.

The 508 stations are spread among 27 states and union territories, with 55 stations each in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, 49 in Bihar, 44 in Maharashtra, 37 in West Bengal, 34 in Madhya Pradesh, 32 in Assam, 25 in Odisha, 22 in Punjab, 21 in Gujarat and Telangana, 20 in Jharkhand, 18 in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, 15 in Haryana, and 13 in Karnataka, among others.

Also Read: IRFC, Ircon hit 52-week high: Here's why five railway stocks trade in green - Explained

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 11 Aug 2023, 06:00 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout