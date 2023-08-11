IRFC Q1 Results: Net profit falls 6.3% on year to 1,556.6 crore

The 508 stations are spread among 27 states and union territories, with 55 stations each in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, 49 in Bihar, 44 in Maharashtra, 37 in West Bengal, 34 in Madhya Pradesh, 32 in Assam, 25 in Odisha, 22 in Punjab, 21 in Gujarat and Telangana, 20 in Jharkhand, 18 in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, 15 in Haryana, and 13 in Karnataka, among others.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}