IRFC Q1 results: Net profit rises 1.64% to ₹1,576.83 crore, revenue up 1.37%

IRFC Q1 results: Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) announced a 1.64 per cent rise in net profits at ₹1,576.83 crore for the April to June quarter of the financial year 2024-25, compared to ₹1,551.27 crore in the same quarter of the previous year, according to the company's filing on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Monday, August 11.

The public sector non-banking financial company (NBFC) recorded a 1.37 per cent increase in the revenue from operations at ₹6,765.63 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2024-25, compared to ₹6,673.87 crore in the same period the previous year.

IRFC shares closed 2.64 per cent higher at ₹184.55 after Monday's trading session, compared to ₹179.80 in the previous day's close. The company declared their first quarter results after the market operating hours.

The non-banking lender's interest income fell 14.64 per cent to ₹1,819.03 crore in the April to June quarter of the financial year 2024-25, compared to ₹2,131.25 in the same quarter of the previous year.