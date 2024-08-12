Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  IRFC Q1 results: Net profit rises 1.64% to 1,576.83 crore, revenue up 1.37%
BREAKING NEWS

IRFC Q1 results: Net profit rises 1.64% to ₹1,576.83 crore, revenue up 1.37%

Anubhav Mukherjee

IRFC Q1 results: Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) announced a 1.64 per cent rise in net profits at 1,576.83 crore for the April to June quarter of the financial year 2024-25. IRFC also recorded a 1.37 per cent increase in the revenue from operations.

IRFC announced their first-quarter results on Monday, August 12.

IRFC Q1 results: Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) announced a 1.64 per cent rise in net profits at 1,576.83 crore for the April to June quarter of the financial year 2024-25, compared to 1,551.27 crore in the same quarter of the previous year, according to the company's filing on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Monday, August 11.

The public sector non-banking financial company (NBFC) recorded a 1.37 per cent increase in the revenue from operations at 6,765.63 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2024-25, compared to 6,673.87 crore in the same period the previous year.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

IRFC shares closed 2.64 per cent higher at 184.55 after Monday's trading session, compared to 179.80 in the previous day's close. The company declared their first quarter results after the market operating hours.

The non-banking lender's interest income fell 14.64 per cent to 1,819.03 crore in the April to June quarter of the financial year 2024-25, compared to 2,131.25 in the same quarter of the previous year.

IRFC's net profits were able to increase slightly due to the rise in the income from the company's leasing activities, which saw an 8.89 per cent hike year-on-year at 4,946.60 crore for the current financial year, compared to 4,542.62 in the same period the previous year, as per the company filing.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.