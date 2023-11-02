IRFC Q2 Results: Net profit drops 9% to ₹1,549 crore, revenue up 16% YoY; dividend declared
IRFC Q2 Results: The Indian Railway PSUs' revenue from operations in the second quarter of current fiscal stood at ₹6,766.32 crore, registering a growth of 16 per cent, compared to ₹5,809.8 crore in the year-ago period.
IRFC Q2 Results: Indian Railways Finance Corporation (IRFC) announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) on Thursday, November 2, reporting a drop of 9 per cent in net profit at ₹1,549.87 crore, compared to ₹1,714.28 crore in the corresponding period last year.