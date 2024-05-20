IRFC Q4 results: Net profit rises 34% to ₹1,717 crore, declares dividend of ₹0.70
Miniratna Public Sector Enterprise Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, today. The company posted a 33.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its net profit to ₹1,717 crore versus ₹1,285 crore in thesame period a year ago.