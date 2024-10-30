Iris Business Services Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 190.37% YOY

Iris Business Services Q2 Results Live : Iris Business Services declared their Q2 results on 28 October 2024, showcasing impressive growth in both revenue and profit. The topline increased by 28.69% year-over-year, while profit soared by an astonishing 190.37%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 11.57%, and profit saw a healthy increase of 36.5%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company reported a significant rise in operating income, which was up by 37.56% quarter-over-quarter and an impressive 164.07% year-over-year. This growth reflects Iris Business Services' robust operational efficiency and market positioning.

Despite the positive financial performance, the selling, general, and administrative expenses also rose, increasing by 10.66% quarter-over-quarter and 18.49% year-over-year. This increase in expenses underscores the company's investment in growth and expansion efforts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹1.97, marking a remarkable increase of 180.28% year-over-year. This strong EPS growth is a testament to the company's ability to generate value for its shareholders.

Iris Business Services has also delivered a solid performance in the stock market, with a return of 4.6% over the last week, an impressive 122.85% return over the last six months, and a staggering 165.55% year-to-date return.

Currently, the company holds a market capitalization of ₹691.31 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹387.6 and a low of ₹99.2, indicating significant growth potential and investor interest. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Iris Business Services Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 30.85 27.65 +11.57% 23.97 +28.69% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 14.92 13.48 +10.66% 12.59 +18.49% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.53 0.47 +11.21% 1.15 -54.18% Total Operating Expense 26.34 24.37 +8.08% 22.26 +18.32% Operating Income 4.51 3.28 +37.56% 1.71 +164.07% Net Income Before Taxes 4.98 3.62 +37.47% 1.65 +201.51% Net Income 3.85 2.82 +36.5% 1.33 +190.37% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.97 1.48 +33.11% 0.7 +180.28%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹3.85Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹30.85Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar