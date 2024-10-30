Iris Business Services Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 190.37% YOY

Iris Business Services Q2 Results Live : Iris Business Services declared their Q2 results on 28 October 2024, showcasing impressive growth in both revenue and profit. The topline increased by 28.69% year-over-year, while profit soared by an astonishing 190.37%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 11.57%, and profit saw a healthy increase of 36.5%.
The company reported a significant rise in operating income, which was up by 37.56% quarter-over-quarter and an impressive 164.07% year-over-year. This growth reflects Iris Business Services' robust operational efficiency and market positioning.
Despite the positive financial performance, the selling, general, and administrative expenses also rose, increasing by 10.66% quarter-over-quarter and 18.49% year-over-year. This increase in expenses underscores the company's investment in growth and expansion efforts.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹1.97, marking a remarkable increase of 180.28% year-over-year. This strong EPS growth is a testament to the company's ability to generate value for its shareholders.
Iris Business Services has also delivered a solid performance in the stock market, with a return of 4.6% over the last week, an impressive 122.85% return over the last six months, and a staggering 165.55% year-to-date return.
Currently, the company holds a market capitalization of ₹691.31 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹387.6 and a low of ₹99.2, indicating significant growth potential and investor interest.
Iris Business Services Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|30.85
|27.65
|+11.57%
|23.97
|+28.69%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|14.92
|13.48
|+10.66%
|12.59
|+18.49%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.53
|0.47
|+11.21%
|1.15
|-54.18%
|Total Operating Expense
|26.34
|24.37
|+8.08%
|22.26
|+18.32%
|Operating Income
|4.51
|3.28
|+37.56%
|1.71
|+164.07%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|4.98
|3.62
|+37.47%
|1.65
|+201.51%
|Net Income
|3.85
|2.82
|+36.5%
|1.33
|+190.37%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.97
|1.48
|+33.11%
|0.7
|+180.28%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹3.85Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹30.85Cr
