Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Iris Business Services Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 190.37% YOY

Iris Business Services Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 190.37% YOY

Livemint

Iris Business Services Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 28.69% YoY & profit increased by 190.37% YoY.

Iris Business Services Q2 Results Live

Iris Business Services Q2 Results Live : Iris Business Services declared their Q2 results on 28 October 2024, showcasing impressive growth in both revenue and profit. The topline increased by 28.69% year-over-year, while profit soared by an astonishing 190.37%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 11.57%, and profit saw a healthy increase of 36.5%.

The company reported a significant rise in operating income, which was up by 37.56% quarter-over-quarter and an impressive 164.07% year-over-year. This growth reflects Iris Business Services' robust operational efficiency and market positioning.

Despite the positive financial performance, the selling, general, and administrative expenses also rose, increasing by 10.66% quarter-over-quarter and 18.49% year-over-year. This increase in expenses underscores the company's investment in growth and expansion efforts.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 1.97, marking a remarkable increase of 180.28% year-over-year. This strong EPS growth is a testament to the company's ability to generate value for its shareholders.

Iris Business Services has also delivered a solid performance in the stock market, with a return of 4.6% over the last week, an impressive 122.85% return over the last six months, and a staggering 165.55% year-to-date return.

Currently, the company holds a market capitalization of 691.31 crore, with a 52-week high of 387.6 and a low of 99.2, indicating significant growth potential and investor interest.

Iris Business Services Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue30.8527.65+11.57%23.97+28.69%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total14.9213.48+10.66%12.59+18.49%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.530.47+11.21%1.15-54.18%
Total Operating Expense26.3424.37+8.08%22.26+18.32%
Operating Income4.513.28+37.56%1.71+164.07%
Net Income Before Taxes4.983.62+37.47%1.65+201.51%
Net Income3.852.82+36.5%1.33+190.37%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.971.48+33.11%0.7+180.28%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3.85Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹30.85Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.