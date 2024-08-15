IRM Energy Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 30.49% YOY

IRM Energy Q1 Results Live : IRM Energy declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.55% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit saw a significant decline of 30.49% YoY. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.31% and the profit surged by an impressive 108.65%.
The company faced increased Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which rose by 7.32% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and spiked by 23.16% YoY. This increase in expenses has been a contributing factor to the overall decline in profit.
Operating income saw a mixed performance. It was up by 45.75% QoQ, yet it decreased by 39.01% YoY. This reflects some operational improvements in the short term, but challenges remain compared to the same period last year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 was reported at ₹4.56, which marks a 48.71% decrease YoY. This decline in EPS indicates that the company's earnings have been significantly impacted.
IRM Energy's stock performance has also been underwhelming. The company delivered a -4.59% return over the past week, -21.44% return over the last six months, and a -19.71% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. These figures suggest that investors have been cautious about the company's future prospects.
As of now, IRM Energy has a market capitalization of ₹1774.19 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹641 and a 52-week low of ₹428.35, highlighting significant volatility over the past year.
Despite the mixed results, there is some positive sentiment from analysts. As of 15 Aug, 2024, out of the 1 analyst covering the company, the analyst has given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation is also to Strong Buy, indicating some confidence in the company's long-term potential.
IRM Energy Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|243.89
|231.59
|+5.31%
|245.25
|-0.55%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|22.28
|20.76
|+7.32%
|18.09
|+23.16%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|8.18
|7.4
|+10.46%
|5.77
|+41.81%
|Total Operating Expense
|221.75
|216.4
|+2.47%
|208.95
|+6.13%
|Operating Income
|22.14
|15.19
|+45.75%
|36.3
|-39.01%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|26.46
|16.47
|+60.66%
|33.64
|-21.34%
|Net Income
|18.7
|8.96
|+108.65%
|26.91
|-30.49%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.56
|2.19
|+108.49%
|8.89
|-48.71%
