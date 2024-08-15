IRM Energy Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 30.49% YOY

IRM Energy Q1 Results Live : IRM Energy declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.55% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit saw a significant decline of 30.49% YoY. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.31% and the profit surged by an impressive 108.65%.

The company faced increased Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which rose by 7.32% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and spiked by 23.16% YoY. This increase in expenses has been a contributing factor to the overall decline in profit.

Operating income saw a mixed performance. It was up by 45.75% QoQ, yet it decreased by 39.01% YoY. This reflects some operational improvements in the short term, but challenges remain compared to the same period last year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 was reported at ₹4.56, which marks a 48.71% decrease YoY. This decline in EPS indicates that the company's earnings have been significantly impacted.

IRM Energy's stock performance has also been underwhelming. The company delivered a -4.59% return over the past week, -21.44% return over the last six months, and a -19.71% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. These figures suggest that investors have been cautious about the company's future prospects.

As of now, IRM Energy has a market capitalization of ₹1774.19 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹641 and a 52-week low of ₹428.35, highlighting significant volatility over the past year.

Despite the mixed results, there is some positive sentiment from analysts. As of 15 Aug, 2024, out of the 1 analyst covering the company, the analyst has given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation is also to Strong Buy, indicating some confidence in the company's long-term potential.

IRM Energy Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 243.89 231.59 +5.31% 245.25 -0.55% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 22.28 20.76 +7.32% 18.09 +23.16% Depreciation/ Amortization 8.18 7.4 +10.46% 5.77 +41.81% Total Operating Expense 221.75 216.4 +2.47% 208.95 +6.13% Operating Income 22.14 15.19 +45.75% 36.3 -39.01% Net Income Before Taxes 26.46 16.47 +60.66% 33.64 -21.34% Net Income 18.7 8.96 +108.65% 26.91 -30.49% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.56 2.19 +108.49% 8.89 -48.71%