Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  IRM Energy Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 30.49% YOY

IRM Energy Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 30.49% YOY

Livemint

IRM Energy Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 0.55% YoY & profit decreased by 30.49% YoY

IRM Energy Q1 Results Live

IRM Energy Q1 Results Live : IRM Energy declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.55% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit saw a significant decline of 30.49% YoY. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.31% and the profit surged by an impressive 108.65%.

The company faced increased Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which rose by 7.32% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and spiked by 23.16% YoY. This increase in expenses has been a contributing factor to the overall decline in profit.

Operating income saw a mixed performance. It was up by 45.75% QoQ, yet it decreased by 39.01% YoY. This reflects some operational improvements in the short term, but challenges remain compared to the same period last year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 was reported at 4.56, which marks a 48.71% decrease YoY. This decline in EPS indicates that the company's earnings have been significantly impacted.

IRM Energy's stock performance has also been underwhelming. The company delivered a -4.59% return over the past week, -21.44% return over the last six months, and a -19.71% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. These figures suggest that investors have been cautious about the company's future prospects.

As of now, IRM Energy has a market capitalization of 1774.19 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 641 and a 52-week low of 428.35, highlighting significant volatility over the past year.

Despite the mixed results, there is some positive sentiment from analysts. As of 15 Aug, 2024, out of the 1 analyst covering the company, the analyst has given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation is also to Strong Buy, indicating some confidence in the company's long-term potential.

IRM Energy Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue243.89231.59+5.31%245.25-0.55%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total22.2820.76+7.32%18.09+23.16%
Depreciation/ Amortization8.187.4+10.46%5.77+41.81%
Total Operating Expense221.75216.4+2.47%208.95+6.13%
Operating Income22.1415.19+45.75%36.3-39.01%
Net Income Before Taxes26.4616.47+60.66%33.64-21.34%
Net Income18.78.96+108.65%26.91-30.49%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.562.19+108.49%8.89-48.71%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹18.7Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹243.89Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

