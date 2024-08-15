ISGEC Heavy Engineering Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 29.19% YOY

Livemint
Published15 Aug 2024, 12:07 PM IST
ISGEC Heavy Engineering Q1 Results Live : ISGEC Heavy Engineering declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024, showcasing a robust year-over-year performance. The company's topline increased by 11.11% while the profit saw an impressive rise of 29.19% YoY. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 17.57% and the profit decreased by 8.2%.

A closer examination of the company's expenses reveals that the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose marginally by 0.23% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 6.56% year-over-year. Despite the rise in expenses, the company managed to improve its profitability on a yearly basis.

The operating income for ISGEC Heavy Engineering was down by 9.58% q-o-q but saw a significant increase of 26.11% Y-o-Y. This indicates an overall strong operational performance despite the quarterly decline.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 8.9, marking a 29.17% increase YoY. This growth in EPS underscores the company's improved profitability and efficiency.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering has also delivered substantial returns to its shareholders. Over the past week, the company delivered a 2.6% return, a 49.34% return in the last 6 months, and a 38.62% year-to-date return. These figures highlight the company's strong market performance and investor confidence.

Currently, ISGEC Heavy Engineering boasts a market capitalization of 10003.32 Cr. The company's stock has a 52-week high of 1591.25 and a low of 656, reflecting significant volatility and growth potential in the market.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1539.681867.96-17.57%1385.76+11.11%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total130.45130.15+0.23%122.42+6.56%
Depreciation/ Amortization25.8528.2-8.33%25.1+2.99%
Total Operating Expense1440.761758.56-18.07%1307.32+10.21%
Operating Income98.92109.4-9.58%78.44+26.11%
Net Income Before Taxes96.48102.42-5.8%72.26+33.52%
Net Income65.4571.3-8.2%50.66+29.19%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.99.7-8.25%6.89+29.17%
FAQs
₹65.45Cr
₹1539.68Cr
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 12:07 PM IST
