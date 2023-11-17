ISGEC Heavy Engineering Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 102.2% YOY
ISGEC Heavy Engineering Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 2.61% YoY & profit increased by 102.2% YoY
ISGEC Heavy Engineering announced its Q2 FY24 results on 14 Nov, 2023. The company reported a decrease in revenue by 2.61% year-on-year (YoY), but a significant increase in profit by 102.2% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a growth of 6.3% and the profit increased by 18.02%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.47% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 9.49% YoY.
The operating income showed a substantial increase of 37.28% QoQ and 66.07% YoY.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at ₹8.13, marking a significant increase of 102.24% YoY.
ISGEC Heavy Engineering delivered a return of 5.08% in the last 1 week, 60.58% in the last 6 months, and 64.01% year-to-date (YTD).
The company currently holds a market cap of ₹5774.27 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹837 & ₹417.85 respectively.
As of 17 Nov, 2023, out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating, with the consensus recommendation being Strong Buy.
ISGEC Heavy Engineering Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1473.1
|1385.76
|+6.3%
|1512.53
|-2.61%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|122.99
|122.42
|+0.47%
|112.33
|+9.49%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|25.9
|25.1
|+3.19%
|25.86
|+0.15%
|Total Operating Expense
|1365.42
|1307.32
|+4.44%
|1447.69
|-5.68%
|Operating Income
|107.68
|78.44
|+37.28%
|64.84
|+66.07%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|90.8
|72.26
|+25.66%
|49.15
|+84.74%
|Net Income
|59.79
|50.66
|+18.02%
|29.57
|+102.2%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|8.13
|6.89
|+18%
|4.02
|+102.24%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹59.79Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1473.1Cr
