ISGEC Heavy Engineering Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 102.2% YOY

ISGEC Heavy Engineering announced its Q2 FY24 results on 14 Nov, 2023. The company reported a decrease in revenue by 2.61% year-on-year (YoY), but a significant increase in profit by 102.2% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a growth of 6.3% and the profit increased by 18.02%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.47% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 9.49% YoY.

The operating income showed a substantial increase of 37.28% QoQ and 66.07% YoY.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at ₹8.13, marking a significant increase of 102.24% YoY.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering delivered a return of 5.08% in the last 1 week, 60.58% in the last 6 months, and 64.01% year-to-date (YTD).

The company currently holds a market cap of ₹5774.27 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹837 & ₹417.85 respectively.

As of 17 Nov, 2023, out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating, with the consensus recommendation being Strong Buy.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1473.1 1385.76 +6.3% 1512.53 -2.61% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 122.99 122.42 +0.47% 112.33 +9.49% Depreciation/ Amortization 25.9 25.1 +3.19% 25.86 +0.15% Total Operating Expense 1365.42 1307.32 +4.44% 1447.69 -5.68% Operating Income 107.68 78.44 +37.28% 64.84 +66.07% Net Income Before Taxes 90.8 72.26 +25.66% 49.15 +84.74% Net Income 59.79 50.66 +18.02% 29.57 +102.2% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.13 6.89 +18% 4.02 +102.24%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹59.79Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1473.1Cr

