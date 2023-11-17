Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  ISGEC Heavy Engineering Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 102.2% YOY

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 102.2% YOY

Livemint

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 2.61% YoY & profit increased by 102.2% YoY

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Q2 FY24 Results

ISGEC Heavy Engineering announced its Q2 FY24 results on 14 Nov, 2023. The company reported a decrease in revenue by 2.61% year-on-year (YoY), but a significant increase in profit by 102.2% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a growth of 6.3% and the profit increased by 18.02%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.47% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 9.49% YoY.

The operating income showed a substantial increase of 37.28% QoQ and 66.07% YoY.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at 8.13, marking a significant increase of 102.24% YoY.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering delivered a return of 5.08% in the last 1 week, 60.58% in the last 6 months, and 64.01% year-to-date (YTD).

The company currently holds a market cap of 5774.27 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 837 & 417.85 respectively.

As of 17 Nov, 2023, out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating, with the consensus recommendation being Strong Buy.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1473.11385.76+6.3%1512.53-2.61%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total122.99122.42+0.47%112.33+9.49%
Depreciation/ Amortization25.925.1+3.19%25.86+0.15%
Total Operating Expense1365.421307.32+4.44%1447.69-5.68%
Operating Income107.6878.44+37.28%64.84+66.07%
Net Income Before Taxes90.872.26+25.66%49.15+84.74%
Net Income59.7950.66+18.02%29.57+102.2%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.136.89+18%4.02+102.24%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹59.79Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1473.1Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 17 Nov 2023, 03:23 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.