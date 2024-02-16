Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  ISGEC Heavy Engineering Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 1.65% YoY

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 1.65% YoY

Livemint

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 6.55% YoY & profit decreased by 1.65% YoY

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Q3 FY24 Results Live

ISGEC Heavy Engineering declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 6.55% & the profit decreased by 1.65% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.32% and the profit increased by 3.56%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.98% q-o-q & increased by 10.51% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 10.57% q-o-q & decreased by 5.17% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 8.42 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 1.64% Y-o-Y.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering has delivered -19.45% return in the last 1 week, 22.29% return in the last 6 months, and -7.18% YTD return.

Currently, ISGEC Heavy Engineering has a market cap of 6698.17 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 1178.25 & 417.85 respectively.

As of 16 Feb, 2024, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 16 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1492.521473.1+1.32%1597.06-6.55%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total131.58122.99+6.98%119.07+10.51%
Depreciation/ Amortization27.0425.9+4.4%26.2+3.21%
Total Operating Expense1396.221365.42+2.26%1495.51-6.64%
Operating Income96.3107.68-10.57%101.55-5.17%
Net Income Before Taxes88.6890.8-2.33%85.08+4.23%
Net Income61.9259.79+3.56%62.96-1.65%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.428.13+3.57%8.56-1.64%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹61.92Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1492.52Cr

