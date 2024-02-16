ISGEC Heavy Engineering Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 1.65% YoY

ISGEC Heavy Engineering declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 6.55% & the profit decreased by 1.65% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.32% and the profit increased by 3.56%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.98% q-o-q & increased by 10.51% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 10.57% q-o-q & decreased by 5.17% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹8.42 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 1.64% Y-o-Y.
ISGEC Heavy Engineering has delivered -19.45% return in the last 1 week, 22.29% return in the last 6 months, and -7.18% YTD return.
Currently, ISGEC Heavy Engineering has a market cap of ₹6698.17 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1178.25 & ₹417.85 respectively.
As of 16 Feb, 2024, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 16 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.
ISGEC Heavy Engineering Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1492.52
|1473.1
|+1.32%
|1597.06
|-6.55%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|131.58
|122.99
|+6.98%
|119.07
|+10.51%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|27.04
|25.9
|+4.4%
|26.2
|+3.21%
|Total Operating Expense
|1396.22
|1365.42
|+2.26%
|1495.51
|-6.64%
|Operating Income
|96.3
|107.68
|-10.57%
|101.55
|-5.17%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|88.68
|90.8
|-2.33%
|85.08
|+4.23%
|Net Income
|61.92
|59.79
|+3.56%
|62.96
|-1.65%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|8.42
|8.13
|+3.57%
|8.56
|-1.64%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹61.92Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1492.52Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!