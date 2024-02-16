ISGEC Heavy Engineering Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 1.65% YoY

ISGEC Heavy Engineering declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 6.55% & the profit decreased by 1.65% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.32% and the profit increased by 3.56%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.98% q-o-q & increased by 10.51% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 10.57% q-o-q & decreased by 5.17% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹8.42 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 1.64% Y-o-Y.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering has delivered -19.45% return in the last 1 week, 22.29% return in the last 6 months, and -7.18% YTD return.

Currently, ISGEC Heavy Engineering has a market cap of ₹6698.17 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1178.25 & ₹417.85 respectively.

As of 16 Feb, 2024, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 16 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1492.52 1473.1 +1.32% 1597.06 -6.55% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 131.58 122.99 +6.98% 119.07 +10.51% Depreciation/ Amortization 27.04 25.9 +4.4% 26.2 +3.21% Total Operating Expense 1396.22 1365.42 +2.26% 1495.51 -6.64% Operating Income 96.3 107.68 -10.57% 101.55 -5.17% Net Income Before Taxes 88.68 90.8 -2.33% 85.08 +4.23% Net Income 61.92 59.79 +3.56% 62.96 -1.65% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.42 8.13 +3.57% 8.56 -1.64%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹61.92Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1492.52Cr

