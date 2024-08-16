Ishan Dyes & Chemicals Q1 results: profit at ₹0.88Cr, Revenue increased by 173.82% YoY

Ishan Dyes & Chemicals Q1 results: Revenue increased by 173.82% YoY & profit at 0.88Cr

Livemint
Published16 Aug 2024, 11:05 AM IST
Ishan Dyes & Chemicals Q1 Results Live
Ishan Dyes & Chemicals Q1 Results Live

Ishan Dyes & Chemicals Q1 Results Live : Ishan Dyes & Chemicals Q1 Results Live: Ishan Dyes & Chemicals declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company reported a significant increase in their topline by 173.82% year-over-year (YoY) with profits reaching 0.88 crore. This marks a substantial recovery considering the company had declared a loss of 1.77 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue showed a growth of 24.16%.

Moreover, the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a decline of 18.66% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) while showing a marginal increase of 0.42% YoY. This reduction in expenses has positively impacted the company's financial health.

The operating income, however, experienced a decrease of 64.52% QoQ but demonstrated a robust increase of 171.25% YoY. This indicates that while there were some short-term challenges, the company is on a strong upward trajectory when viewed over a longer period.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the first quarter stood at 0.42, reflecting an impressive 149.41% increase YoY. This growth in EPS is a clear indicator of the company’s improving profitability and efficiency.

Ishan Dyes & Chemicals has also delivered notable returns in the stock market. Over the past week, the company has delivered a 6.86% return, a 3.74% return over the last six months, and an 11.49% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures show positive investor sentiment and confidence in the company's performance.

Currently, Ishan Dyes & Chemicals has a market capitalization of 134.24 crore. The company's stock has seen a 52-week high of 71.8 and a 52-week low of 44.63. This indicates a strong market position and the potential for further growth.

Ishan Dyes & Chemicals Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue32.9726.56+24.16%12.04+173.82%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.762.16-18.66%1.75+0.42%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.630.71-10.59%0.7-10.09%
Total Operating Expense31.6722.89+38.38%13.87+128.34%
Operating Income1.33.67-64.52%-1.83+171.25%
Net Income Before Taxes0.913.55-74.28%-1.73+152.78%
Net Income0.883.68-76.09%-1.77+149.66%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.421.79-76.58%-0.85+149.41%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹0.88Cr
₹32.97Cr
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 11:05 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsIshan Dyes & Chemicals Q1 results: profit at ₹0.88Cr, Revenue increased by 173.82% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    146.65
    11:07 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    0.45 (0.31%)

    Shriram Finance

    2,946.25
    11:05 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    51.1 (1.77%)

    Dabur India

    612.30
    11:07 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    8.05 (1.33%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    165.25
    11:07 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    1.5 (0.92%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions

    312.30
    10:55 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    21.95 (7.56%)

    Zensar Technologies

    784.00
    10:55 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    42.05 (5.67%)

    Birlasoft

    594.65
    10:55 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    28.75 (5.08%)

    Mphasis

    2,854.20
    10:55 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    137.3 (5.05%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,058.00849.00
      Chennai
      73,129.00637.00
      Delhi
      72,634.00-354.00
      Kolkata
      72,492.00496.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue