Ishan Dyes & Chemicals Q1 results: profit at ₹0.88Cr, Revenue increased by 173.82% YoY

Ishan Dyes & Chemicals Q1 Results Live : Ishan Dyes & Chemicals Q1 Results Live: Ishan Dyes & Chemicals declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company reported a significant increase in their topline by 173.82% year-over-year (YoY) with profits reaching ₹0.88 crore. This marks a substantial recovery considering the company had declared a loss of ₹1.77 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue showed a growth of 24.16%.
Moreover, the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a decline of 18.66% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) while showing a marginal increase of 0.42% YoY. This reduction in expenses has positively impacted the company's financial health.
The operating income, however, experienced a decrease of 64.52% QoQ but demonstrated a robust increase of 171.25% YoY. This indicates that while there were some short-term challenges, the company is on a strong upward trajectory when viewed over a longer period.
Earnings per share (EPS) for the first quarter stood at ₹0.42, reflecting an impressive 149.41% increase YoY. This growth in EPS is a clear indicator of the company’s improving profitability and efficiency.
Ishan Dyes & Chemicals has also delivered notable returns in the stock market. Over the past week, the company has delivered a 6.86% return, a 3.74% return over the last six months, and an 11.49% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures show positive investor sentiment and confidence in the company's performance.
Currently, Ishan Dyes & Chemicals has a market capitalization of ₹134.24 crore. The company's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹71.8 and a 52-week low of ₹44.63. This indicates a strong market position and the potential for further growth.
Ishan Dyes & Chemicals Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|32.97
|26.56
|+24.16%
|12.04
|+173.82%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.76
|2.16
|-18.66%
|1.75
|+0.42%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.63
|0.71
|-10.59%
|0.7
|-10.09%
|Total Operating Expense
|31.67
|22.89
|+38.38%
|13.87
|+128.34%
|Operating Income
|1.3
|3.67
|-64.52%
|-1.83
|+171.25%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.91
|3.55
|-74.28%
|-1.73
|+152.78%
|Net Income
|0.88
|3.68
|-76.09%
|-1.77
|+149.66%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.42
|1.79
|-76.58%
|-0.85
|+149.41%
