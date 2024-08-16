Ishan Dyes & Chemicals Q1 results: profit at ₹0.88Cr, Revenue increased by 173.82% YoY

Ishan Dyes & Chemicals Q1 Results Live : Ishan Dyes & Chemicals Q1 Results Live: Ishan Dyes & Chemicals declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company reported a significant increase in their topline by 173.82% year-over-year (YoY) with profits reaching ₹0.88 crore. This marks a substantial recovery considering the company had declared a loss of ₹1.77 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue showed a growth of 24.16%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moreover, the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a decline of 18.66% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) while showing a marginal increase of 0.42% YoY. This reduction in expenses has positively impacted the company's financial health.

The operating income, however, experienced a decrease of 64.52% QoQ but demonstrated a robust increase of 171.25% YoY. This indicates that while there were some short-term challenges, the company is on a strong upward trajectory when viewed over a longer period.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the first quarter stood at ₹0.42, reflecting an impressive 149.41% increase YoY. This growth in EPS is a clear indicator of the company’s improving profitability and efficiency.

Ishan Dyes & Chemicals has also delivered notable returns in the stock market. Over the past week, the company has delivered a 6.86% return, a 3.74% return over the last six months, and an 11.49% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures show positive investor sentiment and confidence in the company's performance.

Currently, Ishan Dyes & Chemicals has a market capitalization of ₹134.24 crore. The company's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹71.8 and a 52-week low of ₹44.63. This indicates a strong market position and the potential for further growth.

Ishan Dyes & Chemicals Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 32.97 26.56 +24.16% 12.04 +173.82% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.76 2.16 -18.66% 1.75 +0.42% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.63 0.71 -10.59% 0.7 -10.09% Total Operating Expense 31.67 22.89 +38.38% 13.87 +128.34% Operating Income 1.3 3.67 -64.52% -1.83 +171.25% Net Income Before Taxes 0.91 3.55 -74.28% -1.73 +152.78% Net Income 0.88 3.68 -76.09% -1.77 +149.66% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.42 1.79 -76.58% -0.85 +149.41%

