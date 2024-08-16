Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Ishan Dyes & Chemicals Q1 results: profit at 0.88Cr, Revenue increased by 173.82% YoY

Ishan Dyes & Chemicals Q1 results: profit at ₹0.88Cr, Revenue increased by 173.82% YoY

Livemint

Ishan Dyes & Chemicals Q1 results: Revenue increased by 173.82% YoY & profit at 0.88Cr

Ishan Dyes & Chemicals Q1 Results Live

Ishan Dyes & Chemicals Q1 Results Live : Ishan Dyes & Chemicals Q1 Results Live: Ishan Dyes & Chemicals declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company reported a significant increase in their topline by 173.82% year-over-year (YoY) with profits reaching 0.88 crore. This marks a substantial recovery considering the company had declared a loss of 1.77 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue showed a growth of 24.16%.

Moreover, the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a decline of 18.66% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) while showing a marginal increase of 0.42% YoY. This reduction in expenses has positively impacted the company's financial health.

The operating income, however, experienced a decrease of 64.52% QoQ but demonstrated a robust increase of 171.25% YoY. This indicates that while there were some short-term challenges, the company is on a strong upward trajectory when viewed over a longer period.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the first quarter stood at 0.42, reflecting an impressive 149.41% increase YoY. This growth in EPS is a clear indicator of the company’s improving profitability and efficiency.

Ishan Dyes & Chemicals has also delivered notable returns in the stock market. Over the past week, the company has delivered a 6.86% return, a 3.74% return over the last six months, and an 11.49% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures show positive investor sentiment and confidence in the company's performance.

Currently, Ishan Dyes & Chemicals has a market capitalization of 134.24 crore. The company's stock has seen a 52-week high of 71.8 and a 52-week low of 44.63. This indicates a strong market position and the potential for further growth.

Ishan Dyes & Chemicals Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue32.9726.56+24.16%12.04+173.82%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.762.16-18.66%1.75+0.42%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.630.71-10.59%0.7-10.09%
Total Operating Expense31.6722.89+38.38%13.87+128.34%
Operating Income1.33.67-64.52%-1.83+171.25%
Net Income Before Taxes0.913.55-74.28%-1.73+152.78%
Net Income0.883.68-76.09%-1.77+149.66%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.421.79-76.58%-0.85+149.41%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.88Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹32.97Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

