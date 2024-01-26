ISMT Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 114.02% YoY

ISMT declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 7.37% & the profit increased by 114.02% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 14.21% and the profit increased by 20.38%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.04% q-o-q & increased by 4.67% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 4.06% q-o-q & increased by 85.27% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.06 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 114.58% Y-o-Y.
ISMT has delivered 1.1% return in the last 1 week, 10.35% return in the last 6 months, and 0.6% YTD return.
Currently, ISMT has a market cap of ₹2770.62 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹105 & ₹55.5 respectively.
ISMT Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|642.25
|748.65
|-14.21%
|598.14
|+7.37%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|46.89
|46.91
|-0.04%
|44.8
|+4.67%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|23.33
|22.28
|+4.71%
|13.74
|+69.8%
|Total Operating Expense
|560.86
|663.82
|-15.51%
|554.21
|+1.2%
|Operating Income
|81.39
|84.83
|-4.06%
|43.93
|+85.27%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|86.9
|84.73
|+2.56%
|42.83
|+102.9%
|Net Income
|61.96
|51.47
|+20.38%
|28.95
|+114.02%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.06
|2.01
|+2.7%
|0.96
|+114.58%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹61.96Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹642.25Cr
