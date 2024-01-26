ISMT Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 114.02% YoY

ISMT declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 7.37% & the profit increased by 114.02% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 14.21% and the profit increased by 20.38%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.04% q-o-q & increased by 4.67% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 4.06% q-o-q & increased by 85.27% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.06 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 114.58% Y-o-Y.

ISMT has delivered 1.1% return in the last 1 week, 10.35% return in the last 6 months, and 0.6% YTD return.

Currently, ISMT has a market cap of ₹2770.62 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹105 & ₹55.5 respectively.

ISMT Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 642.25 748.65 -14.21% 598.14 +7.37% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 46.89 46.91 -0.04% 44.8 +4.67% Depreciation/ Amortization 23.33 22.28 +4.71% 13.74 +69.8% Total Operating Expense 560.86 663.82 -15.51% 554.21 +1.2% Operating Income 81.39 84.83 -4.06% 43.93 +85.27% Net Income Before Taxes 86.9 84.73 +2.56% 42.83 +102.9% Net Income 61.96 51.47 +20.38% 28.95 +114.02% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.06 2.01 +2.7% 0.96 +114.58%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹61.96Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹642.25Cr

