Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  ISMT Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 114.02% YoY

ISMT Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 114.02% YoY

Livemint

ISMT Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 7.37% YoY & Profit Increased by 114.02% YoY

ISMT Q3 FY24 Results Live

ISMT declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 7.37% & the profit increased by 114.02% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 14.21% and the profit increased by 20.38%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.04% q-o-q & increased by 4.67% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 4.06% q-o-q & increased by 85.27% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.06 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 114.58% Y-o-Y.

ISMT has delivered 1.1% return in the last 1 week, 10.35% return in the last 6 months, and 0.6% YTD return.

Currently, ISMT has a market cap of 2770.62 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 105 & 55.5 respectively.

ISMT Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue642.25748.65-14.21%598.14+7.37%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total46.8946.91-0.04%44.8+4.67%
Depreciation/ Amortization23.3322.28+4.71%13.74+69.8%
Total Operating Expense560.86663.82-15.51%554.21+1.2%
Operating Income81.3984.83-4.06%43.93+85.27%
Net Income Before Taxes86.984.73+2.56%42.83+102.9%
Net Income61.9651.47+20.38%28.95+114.02%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.062.01+2.7%0.96+114.58%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹61.96Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹642.25Cr

