IT jobs FY24 review: Headcount crashes by 63,759 in TCS, Infosys, and Wipro; attrition down sequentially
IT jobs in FY24: The major trend observed in the three tech giants has been the full-year drop in headcount for the first time historically and the sequential drop in attrition rates.
India's leading information technology (IT) majors Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, and Wipro recently announced their January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24) and reported a full-year decrease in their total employee headcount for the entire fiscal. Cumulatively, the three software services exporters reported a full-year decline of 63,759 in headcount numbers during the entire financial year 2023-24 (FY24)