IT services firms likely to report strong revenue in Q1

Margins are likely to be under pressure due to wage hikes, higher backfilling costs and back-to-office trends
Top Indian IT services companies are expected to report strong revenue growth of 2.3-4.3% quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) in constant currency during the fiscal first quarter ended June, according to analysts. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) will kick off the earnings season on Friday.
However, the peak revenue growth of these companies is likely to be behind them and the momentum is expected to start softening from H2 FY23 due to absence of large deal wins and clients postponing their technology spends. While the long-term demand environment remains unaltered, elevated inflation and an economic slowdown in the US and Europe is likely to impede growth in the second half of the fiscal.
“We anticipate Infosys to lead on organic revenue front with growth of 4.3% QoQ in constant currency, followed by TCS at 3.6% QoQ in constant currency. Growth in Tech Mahindra, Wipro and HCL Technologies is expected to be soft due to seasonal weakness and moderation in demand," ICICI Securities said in a pre-earnings note.
Margins are likely to be under pressure due to wage hikes, higher backfilling costs, increase in travel/visa/other discretionary costs with the easing of travel restrictions, and back-to-office trends, said Emkay Research. “Due to cross-currency headwinds, benefits from rupee depreciation will be marginal in Q1."
The brokerage firm expects Infosys to retain its annual revenue growth guidance of 13-15% in constant currency and EBIT margin guidance of 21-23% for FY23. HCL Technologies is also likely to retain its 12-14% revenue growth and 18-20% EBIT margin guidance range. Wipro should guide for a 2.5-4.5% sequential growth in constant currency with Rizing adding about 1% incrementally for Q2 FY23.
In the absence of large deal wins, smaller deals will drive deal intake in the June quarter. “ACV (annual contract value) of signed deals to remain strong. We expect the deal intake to remain healthy across companies in Q1, with an uptick in smaller deals (led by clients’ urgency to execute digital transformation deals quickly) driven by increased demand for cloud adoption, digital transformation and customer experience transformation deals," Emkay Research said.