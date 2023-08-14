The board of the ITC has approved acquiring 25% stake of Maharaja Heritage from Russel Credit. The shareholders will get one hotel company share for 10 held in company, the company said. The indicative timeline for listing of ITC Hotels approximately 15 months.

“ITC Board approved 90,000 (Ninety Thousand) equity shares of Maharaja Heritage Resorts Limited (“MHRL"), an unlisted company, representing 25% of MHRL’s share capital from Russell Credit Limited (“RCL"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. The proposed acquisitions by the Company, as stated above, shall be subject to obtaining relevant approvals from the Board of Directors of RCL, and execution of transaction documents (Agreement etc.) in due course," the company said in a stock exchange filing.

More to come..