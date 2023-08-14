Breaking News
ITC board approves acquiring 25% stake of Maharaja Heritage from Russel Credit1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 05:21 PM IST
The board of the ITC has approved acquiring 25% stake of Maharaja Heritage from Russel Credit. The shareholders will get one hotel company share for 10 held in company, the company said. The indicative timeline for listing of ITC Hotels approximately 15 months.
