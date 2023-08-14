ITC board approves acquiring 25% stake of Maharaja Heritage from Russel Credit

“ITC Board approved 90,000 (Ninety Thousand) equity shares of Maharaja Heritage Resorts Limited (“MHRL"), an unlisted company, representing 25% of MHRL’s share capital from Russell Credit Limited (“RCL"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. The proposed acquisitions by the Company, as stated above, shall be subject to obtaining relevant approvals from the Board of Directors of RCL, and execution of transaction documents (Agreement etc.) in due course," the company said in a stock exchange filing.