ITC profit up 21% in Q4 as cigarette sales rise3 min read . Updated: 18 May 2023, 11:29 PM IST
ITC Ltd, known for its Gold Flake cigarettes and Bingo chips, reported a net profit of ₹5,086.86 crore for the quarter ended 31 March, up from ₹4,190.96 crore a year ago.
NEW DELHI : ITC Ltd has outperformed analyst expectations with a 21.4% surge in standalone net profit for the March quarter, on the back of stronger cigarette sales and softening commodity prices.
