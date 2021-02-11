ITC net profit plunges 11.5%; beats estimates

Ebitda or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization in the FMCG-others segment grew 28% to ₹326 crore in the last quarter with margins expanding by 150 basis points y-o-y to 9.2%. This was driven by higher operating leverage, enhanced operational efficiencies, portfolio premiumization, and product mix enrichment, ITC said. The company said it launched more than 100 products in last nine months in hygiene, health, and wellness, naturals and convenience categories