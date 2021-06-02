ITC profit down by 1.3% to 3,748 cr in March quarter

“While the constraints in the number of operating outlets and limited hours of operation are posing challenges at the front-end, there are no material supply-chain bottlenecks. Recent learnings in dealing with the pandemic, spanning sales and distribution, supply-chain operations, innovation and product development, are being leveraged in this regard. The company continues to monitor the developments closely and is well geared to respond with agility to the evolving situation while managing risks associated with the dynamic environment. Cost-reduction measures remain firmly in focus," the company said.