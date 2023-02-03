ITC profit tops forecast on cigarette, FMCG biz

“The FMCG businesses witnessed strong growth across channels and markets (both urban and rural) driven by ramp-up in outlet coverage, enhanced penetration and superior last-mile execution. Overall, input costs remained elevated even as some commodities witnessed sequential moderation in prices. The businesses continued to drive improvement in profitability through multipronged interventions viz. strategic cost management, premiumization, supply chain agility, judicious pricing actions, fiscal incentives, leveraging digital and optimizing channel assortments," ITC said.