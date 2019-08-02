New Delhi:New Delhi: ITC Ltd, India’s largest cigarette maker, on Friday reported a 12.6% increase in its June quarter standalone profit, in line with street estimates.

Net profit of the maker of Sunfeast biscuits, and Gold Flake cigarettes rose to ₹3,173.94 crore in the three months ended 30 June from ₹2,818.68 crore in the year ago period, the company said. Revenue from operations for the June quarter grew 5.7% from the year-ago period to touch ₹11,502.82 crore, according to a filing by the company to the stock exchange.

A Bloomberg poll of 16 analysts pegged the cigarette to biscuit makers' profit for the quarter at ₹3,153.70 crore.

The FMCG major reported a 12.69% rise in its consolidated net profit at ₹3,436.51 crore for the first quarter ended June 2019.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹3,049.38 crore in the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal.

During the quarter, the cigarettes business of ITC grew by 6% to touch ₹5,433.40 crore. While, segment revenue at the company’s FMCG-others business grew 6.6% to ₹3,050 crore.

“The FMCG-Others Segment delivered a resilient performance during the quarter amidst a marked slowdown in the FMCG industry across urban and rural markets," the company said in a media statement.

“Segment revenue grew by 8% appx. on a comparable basis (excluding the Lifestyle Retailing Business) led by Atta, potato chips, premium cream biscuits and noodles...Segment EBITDA came at Rs. 181 crores up 41% despite stepped up investments in brand building, gestation and start-up costs of new categories and new facilities, the company added.

Shares of ITC Friday settled at ₹264.60 apiece on the BSE, down 1.12 per cent from their previous close.