New Delhi:New Delhi: ITC Ltd, India’s largest cigarette maker, on Friday reported a 12.6% increase in its June quarter standalone profit, in line with street estimates.

Net profit of the maker of Sunfeast biscuits, and Gold Flake cigarettes rose to 3,173.94 crore in the three months ended 30 June from 2,818.68 crore in the year ago period, the company said. Revenue from operations for the June quarter grew 5.7% from the year-ago period to touch 11,502.82 crore, according to a filing by the company to the stock exchange.

A Bloomberg poll of 16 analysts pegged the cigarette to biscuit makers' profit for the quarter at 3,153.70 crore.

The FMCG major reported a 12.69% rise in its consolidated net profit at 3,436.51 crore for the first quarter ended June 2019.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of 3,049.38 crore in the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal.

During the quarter, the cigarettes business of ITC grew by 6% to touch 5,433.40 crore. While, segment revenue at the company’s FMCG-others business grew 6.6% to 3,050 crore.

“The FMCG-Others Segment delivered a resilient performance during the quarter amidst a marked slowdown in the FMCG industry across urban and rural markets," the company said in a media statement.

“Segment revenue grew by 8% appx. on a comparable basis (excluding the Lifestyle Retailing Business) led by Atta, potato chips, premium cream biscuits and noodles...Segment EBITDA came at Rs. 181 crores up 41% despite stepped up investments in brand building, gestation and start-up costs of new categories and new facilities, the company added.

Shares of ITC Friday settled at 264.60 apiece on the BSE, down 1.12 per cent from their previous close.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue