LIVE UPDATES

ITC Q1 Results Live Updates: Net profit may rise 16% YoY amid muted sales; Cigarette volume growth to remain steady

1 min read . Updated: 14 Aug 2023, 09:08 AM IST Ankit Gohel

ITC Q1 Results Live: ITC’s cigarette business is likely to deliver strong volume growth in Q1FY24, while the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and hotel businesses may also drive the growth in the April-June quarter of FY24.

ITC is expected to witness a decent double digit growth in the net profit for the first quarter of FY24 (Image: REUTERS)Premium
ITC is expected to witness a decent double digit growth in the net profit for the first quarter of FY24 (Image: REUTERS)

ITC Q1 Results Live: ITC Ltd will announce its Q1 results today. The diversified conglomerate is expected to witness a decent double digit growth in the net profit for the first quarter of FY24, while its revenue is likely to remain flat on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. ITC's cigarette business is likely to deliver strong volume growth and market share gains, while the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and hotel businesses may also drive the growth in the April-June quarter of FY24. Stay tuned to our ITC Q1 Results Live blog for the latest updates.

14 Aug 2023, 09:06:37 AM IST

ITC Q1 Results Live Updates: Net profit likely to rise 16%, revenue may remain flat YoY

ITC Q1 net profit is expected to rise 16.7% on-year to 4,886 crore led by steady growth in cigarette and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) businesses, as per brokerage poll by Livemint. Read full report here

14 Aug 2023, 08:53:04 AM IST

ITC Q1 Results Live Updates: ITC Ltd to declare Q1 results today

ITC Ltd will announce its Q1 results today. The diversified conglomerate is expected to witness a decent double digit growth in the net profit for the first quarter of FY24, while its revenue is likely to remain flat on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

