ITC Q1 Results Live: ITC Ltd will announce its Q1 results today. The diversified conglomerate is expected to witness a decent double digit growth in the net profit for the first quarter of FY24, while its revenue is likely to remain flat on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. ITC’s cigarette business is likely to deliver strong volume growth and market share gains, while the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and hotel businesses may also drive the growth in the April-June quarter of FY24. Stay tuned to our ITC Q1 Results Live blog for the latest updates.